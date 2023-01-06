ISM services report Dec 2022
  • Prior was 56.5

Details:

  • Prices paid 67.6 vs.70.0 last month
  • Employment 49.8 vs. 51.5 last month
  • New orders 45.2 vs. 56.0 last month
  • Supplier deliveries 48.5 vs. 53.6 last month
  • Inventories 45.1 vs. 47.9 last month
  • Backlog of order 51.5 vs. 51.8 last month
  • New export orders 47.7 vs. 38.4 last month
  • Imports 52.7 vs. 59.5 last month

This is the first sub-50 reading in two-and-a-half years and is a big surprise. Outside of the pandemic, this is the worst release since 2009. The collapse in new orders is particularly worrisome.

Comments in the report: