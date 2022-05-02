It's a big week with the FOMC on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls Friday. Stock futures are modestly negative after the plunge on Friday so it's going to be delicate trading.

The focus on the economic calendar today is the manufacturing sector with the S&P Global PMI (formerly Markit) at 9:45 am ET followed by the ISM manufacturing report (shown above) 15 minutes later. And don't sleep on March construction spending, which will be released at the same time as the ISM data.

Throughout the day we'll also be getting auto sales data.

For the most part though, we'll be watching yields and stocks today.