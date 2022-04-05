ISM services report
  • Prior was 56.4
  • New orders 60.1 vs 56.1 prior
  • Employment 54.0 vs 48.5 prior
  • Prices paid 83.8 vs 83.1 prior
  • Business activity 55.5 vs 55.1 prior
  • Full report

This is another strong report. The rebound in employment and rise in new orders highlights a strong backdrop in the services sector, which is what you would expect coming out of the pandemic. This was the 22nd month in a row above 50.

Virtually all the comments highlight shortages: