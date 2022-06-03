  • ISM non-manufacturing PMI 55.9 vs 56.4 estimate. Last month 57.1
  • employment 50.2 vs 49.5 last month. 9 industries reported increases while 6 industries reported declines including retail trade, finance insurance, agricultural, information, management in companies and public administration
  • new orders 57.6 vs 54.6 last month. 15 industries reported growth while 2 reported declines
  • prices paid 82.1 vs 84.6 last month. All 18 industries reported increases in May for the 60th consecutive month
  • business activity index 54.5 vs. 59.1 last month
  • supplier deliveries 61.3 vs. 65.1 last month
  • inventories 51.0 vs. 52.3 last month
  • backlog of orders 52.0 vs. 59.4 last month (easing of orders)
  • new export orders 60.9 vs. 58.1 last month
  • imports and 52.8 vs. 52.9 last month
  • inventory sentiment 44.5 vs. 46.7 last month

From the ISM:

In May, the Services PMI® registered 55.9 percent, a 1.2-percentage point decrease compared to the April reading of 57.7 percent. The 12-month average is 61.2 percent, which reflects consistently strong growth in the services sector. This month’s reading, however, is the lowest figure since February 2021, when the index also registered 55.9 percent. The May reading indicates the services sector grew for the 24th consecutive month. A reading above 50 percent indicates the services sector economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates the services sector is generally contracting.

What survey respondents are saying:

/Inflation