- ISM non-manufacturing PMI 55.9 vs 56.4 estimate. Last month 57.1
- employment 50.2 vs 49.5 last month. 9 industries reported increases while 6 industries reported declines including retail trade, finance insurance, agricultural, information, management in companies and public administration
- new orders 57.6 vs 54.6 last month. 15 industries reported growth while 2 reported declines
- prices paid 82.1 vs 84.6 last month. All 18 industries reported increases in May for the 60th consecutive month
- business activity index 54.5 vs. 59.1 last month
- supplier deliveries 61.3 vs. 65.1 last month
- inventories 51.0 vs. 52.3 last month
- backlog of orders 52.0 vs. 59.4 last month (easing of orders)
- new export orders 60.9 vs. 58.1 last month
- imports and 52.8 vs. 52.9 last month
- inventory sentiment 44.5 vs. 46.7 last month
From the ISM:
In May, the Services PMI® registered 55.9 percent, a 1.2-percentage point decrease compared to the April reading of 57.7 percent. The 12-month average is 61.2 percent, which reflects consistently strong growth in the services sector. This month’s reading, however, is the lowest figure since February 2021, when the index also registered 55.9 percent. The May reading indicates the services sector grew for the 24th consecutive month. A reading above 50 percent indicates the services sector economy is generally expanding; below 50 percent indicates the services sector is generally contracting.
What survey respondents are saying:
- “Supply chain improving, with more reliability of supplier deliveries. Inflationary pressures increased on goods and services. Employment also improving in most markets. Fewer daily fires and more planning time.” [Accommodation & Food Services]
- “Demand seems to be very high for all of the high-voltage electric products we purchase. Lead times are quadruple what they normally are.” [Construction]
- “Long lead times continue to plague equipment deliveries; higher prices or surcharges added to pricing proposals. The ban on Russian imports is causing a shortage of gasses, especially helium. There has been an increase in new college applicants, signaling a strengthening of the higher education sector.” [Educational Services]
- “The paper industry is still being hampered by employment issues, freight costs and scarcity of truckers, as well as the war in Ukraine. European paper sent to North America is being slashed due to the war and the lack of fiber, along with high energy costs. Mills in North America are still struggling to keep up with demand.” [Information]
- “Unstable prices on various commodities
Commodities
Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets.
Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets.
Read this Term are making budgetary planning difficult. We are maintaining a cautious approach due to energy costs continuing to increase.” [Management of Companies & Support Services]
- “Demand for all labor types remains strong, as open positions continue to exceed candidates to fill those positions. Light industrial, heavy industrial and information technology labor roles are particularly difficult to fill. Companies are having to pay more and offer incentives to attract talent. Resignations continue at a record pace across all age groups, and baby boomer retirements continue to increase.” [Professional, Scientific & Technical Services]
- “Concerns about how the new COVID-19
Covid-19
Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
Read this Term subvariants and rising cases may impact staffing.” [Public Administration]
- “Chip shortage showing no signs of easing.” [Retail Trade]
- “Exhausting. Continuous shortages, transportation delays and price increases all contribute to the destruction of historical lead times and firm commitments on delivery dates. This requires placing orders earlier and qualifying secondary sources. It is relentless.” [Utilities]
- “National consumer and builder demand continues to drive sales domestically. COVID-19 in China continues to affect our supply chain more than the Russia-Ukraine war.” [Wholesale Trade]
/Inflation
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW