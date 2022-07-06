Yesterday's trade was a wild ride and sterling is threatening to make today a repeat as it sinks into the pandemic lows and Boris Johnson fights for his political life.

The euro is down under 1.02 for the first time in 20 years and parity is on the tip of everyone's tongue.

The economic calendar for the US today features the ISM manufacturing PMI at 10 am ET (1400 GMT). The consensus is a continued decline to 54.3 from 55.9. At the same time we get the May JOLTS report.

At 2 pm ET, the focus shifts to the Fed with the minutes of the June FOMC. The risk is that it once again highlights all the reasons that policymakers are hawkish. Before that, we'll get a chance for Williams to steer expectations, he speaks at the top of the hour but the topic is the intersection of technology and culture in financial services so I'm keeping my hopes low.