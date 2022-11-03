Prices paid 70.7 vs. 68.7 last month Employment 49.1 vs. 53.0 last month New orders 56.5 vs. 60.6 last month Supplier deliveries 56.2 vs. 53.9 last month Inventories 46.4 vs. 44.1 last month Backlog of orders 52.2 vs. 52.5 last month New export orders 47.7 vs. 65.1 last month Imports 50.4 vs. 51.3 last month
Look at that drop in 'new export orders'. There are increasingly-widespread indications that the strong US dollar is biting into trade.
There's clearly a turn lower in this survey but the Fed won't like that bump in prices paid.
“Business remains tepid. We have a general concern that sales volumes are trending down as buyers communicate that they’re planning to buy only what they need for immediate sales.” [Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting]
“Customers are starting to delay projects and/or entering smaller-scale scopes of work. We believe this is a continuation of an uncertain economic environment.” [Construction]
“There are supply chain challenges for some paper- and tech-related products.” [Educational Services]
“Shortages and delays stabilizing. Labor availability and patient volume continue to be a challenge.” [Health Care & Social Assistance]
“Electronic components lead times are becoming longer, pushing out almost a year. Not seeing much change in pricing based on inflation pressures at this point, but we expect to see changes after the first of the year. Business volume remains strong.” [Other Services]
“As we prepare for a recession, our stakeholders, clients and vendors are all tightening their belts and reducing new spend. We are focusing on strategic renewals and expanding only where necessary with our closest vendor partners for our most critical tech projects.” [Professional, Scientific & Technical Services]
“Prices seem to continue increasing for commodities, including plumbing, flooring materials, floor adhesives, door locks, and bedroom and bathroom doors. Delays in delivery have increased after leveling off in the middle of the year.” [Real Estate, Rental & Leasing]
“We are in the final preparations for a successful holiday, despite lower sales. Labor is more available this year, and supply chain delays seem caught up for now.” [Retail Trade]
“It has become more challenging to maintain our level of service, due to increased demand, extended supplier lead times and the hyper-competitive employment market.” [Transportation & Warehousing]
“We are experiencing a bullwhip of oversupply on some goods … while still desperately short on other goods. The market is recovering very inconsistently.” [Wholesale Trade]