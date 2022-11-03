ISM services October 2022
  • Lowest since May 2020
  • Prior was 56.7

Details:

Prices paid 70.7 vs. 68.7 last month
Employment 49.1 vs. 53.0 last month
New orders 56.5 vs. 60.6 last month
Supplier deliveries 56.2 vs. 53.9 last month
Inventories 46.4 vs. 44.1 last month
Backlog of orders 52.2 vs. 52.5 last month
New export orders 47.7 vs. 65.1 last month
Imports 50.4 vs. 51.3 last month

Look at that drop in 'new export orders'. There are increasingly-widespread indications that the strong US dollar is biting into trade.

There's clearly a turn lower in this survey but the Fed won't like that bump in prices paid.

Comments in the report: