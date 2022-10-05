ISM services
  • Prior was 56.9

Details:

Prices paid 68.7 vs. 71.5 last month
Employment 53.0 vs. 50.2 last month -- higest since March
New orders 60.6 vs. 61.8 last month
Supplier deliveries 53.9 vs. 54.5 last month
Inventories 44.1 vs. 46.2 last month
Backlog of orders 52.5 vs. 53.9 last month
Exports 65.1 vs. 61.9 last month
Imports 51.3 vs. 48.2 last month

This certainly doesn't argue for a Fed pivot. If anything, it will strengthen the conviction of the hawks to keep rates high.

Comments in the report: