Israel reserves right to self-defense after attack

However, the Israeli war Council has ended its deliberations for the day. Will resume tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Wall Street Journal is out saying that "Israel is inclined to punish Tehran for the drone and missile barrage that represented Iran's first ever a direct attack on its territory, but faces a difficult challenge of finding a way of doing so that avoids further escalation"

