The risk mood is looking more optimistic to start the week as Biden and Putin are to meet, so long as Russia does not invade Ukraine. The development is taken as a positive, with perhaps the view that Russia won't be too hasty into taking any drastic military action for the time being.

That is keeping risk trades more upbeat to start the day with the dollar and yen among the laggards. EUR/USD is up 0.4% to 1.1365 while AUD/USD is up 0.6% to 0.7215 at the moment.

Meanwhile, stock futures Futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term are marked higher ahead of European morning trade and gold is down 0.4% to $1,890.

Just a reminder, it is a US holiday today so trading conditions might be a bit more muted though there is the potential for outsized reactions to any headlines amid thinner markets.

Looking ahead to Europe, we'll have the February PMI readings due on the agenda. They are likely to reaffirm some light improvement to January activity as the omicron impact eases.

0700 GMT - Germany January PPI figures

0815 GMT - France February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 February

0930 GMT - UK February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.