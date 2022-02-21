The risk mood is looking more optimistic to start the week as Biden and Putin are to meet, so long as Russia does not invade Ukraine. The development is taken as a positive, with perhaps the view that Russia won't be too hasty into taking any drastic military action for the time being.

That is keeping risk trades more upbeat to start the day with the dollar and yen among the laggards. EUR/USD is up 0.4% to 1.1365 while AUD/USD is up 0.6% to 0.7215 at the moment.

Meanwhile, stock    futures  are marked higher ahead of European morning trade and gold is down 0.4% to $1,890.

Just a reminder, it is a US holiday today so trading conditions might be a bit more muted though there is the potential for outsized reactions to any headlines amid thinner markets.

Looking ahead to Europe, we'll have the February PMI readings due on the agenda. They are likely to reaffirm some light improvement to January activity as the omicron impact eases.

0700 GMT - Germany January PPI figures
0815 GMT - France February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
0830 GMT - Germany February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
0900 GMT - Eurozone February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI
0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 February
0930 GMT - UK February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.