For those keeping an eye on Italy, perhaps EUR traders!

Via Reuters:

The leader of Italy's centrist Azione party said on Sunday it would leave a centre-left election alliance it formed with the Democratic Party (PD) last week, dealing a blow to the coalition's odds ahead of a Sept. 25 ballot.

The Green leftist federation and centrist party Impegno Civico had only the day before agreed to join the PD-led bloc, a move that was seen as strengthening a centre-left already lagging behind conservative rivals.

-

That Reuters piece has more if you are interested.