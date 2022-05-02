Prior 55.8

Much like the rest of the euro area, Italian manufacturing slowed further in April with output growth weakening to a 22-month low as firms struggled with shortages of inputs, long delivery times, and slower demand growth. S&P Global notes that:

"Supply issues and material shortages continued to hamper production growth across Italy during April. Factory production expanded at the weakest pace since June 2020, while order book volumes rose at the weakest pace for 16 months, reflecting a broad stagnation in export demand, as companies battled with input shortages and cooling demand growth.

"Supply issues were again accompanied by surging costs at the start of the second quarter of the year, as scarcity of materials led to further price hikes at suppliers, according to survey respondents. The rate of cost inflation hit a four-month high and was amongst the steepest on record, with higher energy and transport fees also cited as drivers of inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term. In response, manufacturers raised their charges at the quickest rate on record.

"Overall, the sector is just about weathering the storm of input shortages and rising costs, but with demand growth cooling, the challenges are likely to become more severe unless shortages can be alleviated. These issues, combined with the war in Ukraine all dampened business confidence in April, with sentiment towards output over the next year barely improving from the two-year low recorded in March."