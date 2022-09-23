The risks for financial markets won't end over the weekend.

Italians head to the polls on Sunday and the final polls put Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party at 25%, about double League and in position to possibly form a right-wing super-majority in parliament.

She's toned down populist rhetoric after taking the polling lead but markets will be watching whether she performs better or worse than expectations for a signal on which way the political winds are blowing in Europe.

EUR/USD has just touched a fresh 20-year low at 0.9727, down 100 pips on the day.