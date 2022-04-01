Prior 58.3

Widespread material shortages led to slower output growth in Italy's manufacturing sector, as new orders also grew at the slowest pace since December 2020. Of note, uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war weighed on sales according to panelists. Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. pressures also continue to rise, with the latest uplift the quickest since December last year. S&P Global notes that:

"Italian goods producers battled with ongoing supply issues and shortages in March, which hampered the latest upturn in production. The rate of output growth was the weakest since December 2020, with survey respondents noting that issues sourcing inputs had curtailed production. Additionally, the war in Ukraine reportedly dampened demand in March, as the rate of expansion in new work slowed to a 15-month low. Where companies did see output rise, this was attributed in part to clearing backlogs.

"The crunch on supply chains was also reflected in more intense inflationary pressures in March, as input prices rose at the fastest pace for three months amid surging material costs, transport fees, energy bills, supply issues and the war in Ukraine. In response, factory gate charges were raised at the joint-fastest pace on record.

"Overall, March data point to manufacturers feeling the combined bite of input shortages and conflict in Ukraine, which weighed heavily of the performance of the sector. Firms remain upbeat towards output over the next 12 months, but inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty weighed heavily on sentiment, which moderated to a two-year low."