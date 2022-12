The market was taken aback by the hawkish ECB yesterday but a forecast like this underscores how far Europe is from 2% inflation.

Italy's central bank:

Sees 8.8% inflation this year

Sees 7.3% inflation in 2023

Sees 2.6% inflation in 2024

GDP:

Sees 3.8% growth this year vs 3.3% prior

Sees 0.4% growth in 2023

Sees 1.2% growth in 2024

That's some impressive nominal growth, at least.