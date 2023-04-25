US President Biden is expected to announce his candidacy on Tuesday, 25 April 2023. The Washington Post report further that Biden's team has bought television ad time later this week to push his reelection message.

Meanwhile former President Trump is way out in front as the republican presidential candidate. His nearest competitor De Santis has seen his rating plummet since he declared war on Mickey Mouse. Go figure.

I saw a report earlier (I haven't got a link, if anyone does, in the comments please!) that 60% of Americans don't want Biden to run again. And 70% don't want Trump to run again. It looks like the two parties don't care - you'll take what you get!