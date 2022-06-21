Democrats increasingly look at this chart as a second-derivative on US inflation. It's Biden's approval rating:

The trend is not his friend and various strategies including messaging like 'Putin's price hike' or blaming the Fed aren't having the desired effect. Janet Yellen is likely going to be sacrificed to the inflation gods after the global minimum tax deal (which is an underrated accomplishment).

At this point, inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term is an existential fight for Democrats as they're running out of time to avoid a total wipeout in the November midterms.

The main area to watch is oil, where the Biden administration has put everything on the table. They've floated a windfall tax but I maintain that has zero chance of passing the Senate, where either Manchin or Sinema can block it. If anything, the talk of a windfall tax is already discouraging oil investment, so it's counter-productive anyway.

A more-likely idea that seems to be gaining momentum is a gas-tax holiday. Of course, that's only going to boost demand and keep oil prices higher for longer.

Biden's fatal decision appears to be his Day 1 blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline, which was a net-zero pipeline that would have brought oil from Canada. Now he's going to Saudi Arabia and begging for help instead.

The second arrow in Biden's quiver is tariffs. They're undoubteldy inflationary and there are increasing signs he could drop them on China. That's politically fraught as well but it sounds like an announcement will come after next week's G7 meeting.

"White House officials discussed options Options Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. Read this Term on Friday with Biden for reducing some of former President Donald Trump's punitive duties on China, including potentially substantial cuts, three of the sources said. The scale of any potential final move is not yet decided, they said."

The rumored proposal would cut all tariffs outside of semi-conductors and related industries.

I find it continually shocking that the US isn't considering dropping lumber tariffs as well.