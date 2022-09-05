Jibun Bank / Markit Services PMI from Japan for August 2022

Comes in at 49.5, dropping into contraction for the first time in 5 months.

Composite is 49.4

more to come

The flash and priors for these can be found here:

From the report:

Japan's private sector fell back into contraction in August, as the economy faced a sharp surge in COVID-19 case numbers. Although the falls in total output and new business were only slight, it was the first time that they had declined since February.

Sector data showed that a renewed drop in services activity accompanied a further drop in manufacturing production, with the latter falling at the quickest pace since September 2021. However, service providers noted a weaker drop in output than those seen at the start of 2022, when there was also a spike in infections, as pandemic-related restrictions have been eased notably since then.

Nevertheless, with Japan now facing its seventh and most serious wave of the pandemic, strong cost pressures and a worsening global economic outlook, it's likely that Japan's private sector will remain under pressure in the months ahead.

