Japan inflation data.

National CPI 2.5% y/y, expected 2.9%, prior was 2.5%

National CPI excluding Fresh Food 2.1% y/y, expected 2.1%, prior was 2.1%

National CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.8% y/y, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.8% (this measure of Japanese inflation is closest to the US 'core' CPI)

We had the May data for Tokyo earlier:

This should set up the next "no change" decision from the Bank of Japan in July. Sell yen.