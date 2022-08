Japanese trade data for July 2022.

Trade intensity beat estimates with both exports and imports above the central median expected.

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar

Exports to:

the US +13.8% y/y (MoF reports this is the largest on record)

China +12.8% y/y (MoF says this too the largest on record)

Meanwhile USD/JPY is asleep, barely changed circa 134.30.