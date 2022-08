A couple of data points from Japan for June 2022 out this morning.

Household Spending +3.5% y/y

vs expected 1.5% & prior -0.5%

for the m/m +1.5% (expected +0.2%, prior -1.9%)



Labour Cash Earnings +2.2% y/y

vs. expected 1.9%, prior 1.0%

---

Some encouragement for the Bank of Japan and the government in these numbers.