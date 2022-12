Data from Japan for industrial output, the flash reading, for November 2022:

-0.1% m/m

expected -0.3%, prior -3.2%

The Japanese government has cut its assessment of industrial production, says IP is weak. Says manufacturing confidence remains weak.

Manufacturers outlooks:

December seen at +2.8% m/m

January seen at -0.6% m/m

Of more note is this from the Bank of Japan at the same time: