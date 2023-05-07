Japan's Nikkei with the report of a relaxation of COVID rules in Japan that have taken effect from today, Monday, 8 May 2023.

downgraded the legal status of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza

relaxed its intensive medical rules

means decisions on anti-coronavirus prevention measures are up to individuals and businesses

government has removed guidelines, such as quarantine periods of seven days for people who test positive for the disease and five days for those who have been in close contact with an infected person

More here.

Japan following a pattern seen elsewhere.

---

Japanese markets reopen today, they were closed for holidays on Wednesday, Thursdat and Friday last week.

Strong (again) payroll data from the US gave USD/JPY a lift: