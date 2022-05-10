Japan finance minister Suzuki

  • No comment on FX levels
  • FX stability is important, rapid moves are undesirable
  • Closely watching the impact of forex moves on Japan's economy and fiancial markets
  • The Japanese government will respond appropriately to exchange rates while following the G7 agreement on Currencies and while keeping in close communication with US and other authorities

We have had ongoing remarks from Japanese authorities similar (almost exactly the same) as the yen has declined rapidly in past weeks and months. Yen strengthened a little overnight. USD/JPY dropped from highs above 131.20 back to 130.00. Suzuki's comments are aimed here at stabilising the currency. He may need some luck with that!

 jpy 