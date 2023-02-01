Subdued global economic conditions continued to hold back customer demand across the Japanese manufacturing sector in January, but there were a number of positive signals from the latest PMI survey. The rates of decline for output and new orders were the smallest since last October, whilst marginal employment growth was maintained as manufacturers sought to boost capacity in line with long-term investment plans.
Around three times as many manufacturers expect a rise in production during the year ahead as those that forecast a decline. This lifted the overall degree of confidence to its second-highest since March 2022.
Selling price inflation cooled to lowest in for 16 months.
