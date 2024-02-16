More remarks from Suzuki

  • won't comment on forex levels.
  • says the weak yen has merits and demerits.
  • is concerned about the negative aspect of the weak yen.
  • says rapid FX moves are undesirable.
  • believes FX stability is favourable.
  • is closely watching FX moves with a sense of urgency.
  • adds that an ned to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy will not immediately prompt the government to declare a complete end to deflation

More of the same from Suzuki.

Earlier:

USD/JPY update, the USD is a little stronger across the board in Asia, along with US yields:

usdyen suzki 16 February 2024 2