won't comment on forex levels.

says the weak yen has merits and demerits.

is concerned about the negative aspect of the weak yen.

says rapid FX moves are undesirable.

believes FX stability is favourable.

is closely watching FX moves with a sense of urgency.

adds that an ned to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy will not immediately prompt the government to declare a complete end to deflation

