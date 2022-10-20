- Will take action against any speculative, excessive and sudden moves
- Cannot tolerate such speculative moves
They are sticking with more verbal intervention but the timing of these remarks is the more interesting one as it comes after USD/JPY briefly moved up above 150.00 earlier here. The pressure on the yen is persisting but you can't help but feel that this is a bit of a warning in case traders do get a bit carried away. But when you factor everything in, do they really expect markets to just sit around and not act based on what the fundamentals are saying?