Will take action against any speculative, excessive and sudden moves

Cannot tolerate such speculative moves

They are sticking with more verbal intervention but the timing of these remarks is the more interesting one as it comes after USD/JPY briefly moved up above 150.00 earlier here. The pressure on the yen is persisting but you can't help but feel that this is a bit of a warning in case traders do get a bit carried away. But when you factor everything in, do they really expect markets to just sit around and not act based on what the fundamentals are saying?