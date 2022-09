Sharp FX moves are undesirable

Important for FX to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Closely watching market moves with high sense of urgency

This follows from his earlier comments here. Suzuki does add that he won't comment on what kind of steps that authorities will take if necessary when asked about the potential for currency intervention. Well, this is all just some added jawboning and is still nothing but a speed bump along the way for USD/JPY.