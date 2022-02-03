Japan finance minister Suzuki comments crossing news wires:

  • Japan's underlying fiscal position has become severe
  • not considering reviewing future sales tax rates at present
  • must tackle spending and revenue reform to win confidence in Japan's fiscal management

Its not unusual to get this sort of commentary out of Japanese officials. It hasn't stopped them pumping in more fiscal support when they deem necessary though (but perhaps they may have done even more if the fiscal position was even stronger?)