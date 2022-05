Japanese Finance Minister Suzuki speaking now about yen movement:

will continue to watch FX, price moves carefully, with a sense of urgency

FX rates move on various factors not just Japan-US interest rate diffentials

FX moves driven by markets

Japanese authorities will be a little happier that USD/JPY has dropped from highs above 131 a couple of weeks ago and tracked more or less sideways since. Suzuki driving home the point.