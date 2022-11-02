Ready to act if there is speculative action in FX market

Will not say when we will step in as that will be revealing our tactics

Weak yen has both positive and negative aspects

These remarks are nothing new but they feel like a bit of a step down compared to the points of inflation since Friday. Meanwhile, Kuroda is saying that the government and BOJ policies are complementary and not contradictory. I mean, we all know who wears the pants in Japan so we can only wait and see if there is any interest from government officials to poke and prod at a potential policy pivot.