Jibun Bank - S&P Global / Markit manufacturing PMIs from Japan for October is 50.7
- preliminary was 50.7
- prior was 50.8
Commentary via Markit's report:
- The latest survey data signalled that Japan’s manufacturing
sector lost further momentum in October. Sluggish markets
and weaker demand conditions, on both a domestic and
international level, became a recurring trend throughout
the report and were seemingly the driving forces behind the
slower sector performance. Anecdotal evidence suggested
that worsening conditions in China and South Korea were
specifically detrimental to Japan’s exports this month.
Meanwhile, inflationary pressures remained severe in
October. Japanese manufacturing firms increased their selling
prices more aggressively, as signalled by a near-record rate of
output cost inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term. Given the current conditions in some of
Japan’s key export markets, and with inflationary pressures
displaying limited signs of easing, demand is likely to remain
subdued in the coming months.
Despite this, firms seem unfazed by the challenges that the
sector is currently facing remaining optimistic towards their
12-month outlook on growth in October. In fact, the degree of
confidence accelerated from September and reached a ninemonth high.
