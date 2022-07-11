Japanese PPI (Producer Price Index, previously known as the Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI), measures the change in the selling prices of goods purchased by companies in Japan (in a nutshell))

-9.5% y/y

expected 8.8%, prior 9.1%

+0.7% m/m

expected 0.5%, prior 0.0%

If PPI gains like this flowed through to CPI gains the BOJ would be considering dialling back ultra-loose monetary policy. So far the flow-through has been very limited. The Bank of Japan see CPI gains as transitory, expecting the CPI to decline ahead.