Prior 100.9; revised to 100.1

Coincident index 97.0

Prior 95.5; revised to 96.8

A slight improvement to the leading index but nothing too notable. The assessment of the coincident index remains unchanged i.e. "improving."

The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most of the indicators used to make up the index has already been released individually - so there isn't much of an impact on this release.

The index basically measures up employment data, consumer confidence, production, housing, and stock market data, etc as its leading indicators to derive the number.