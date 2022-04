Excess FX volatility is undesirable

Will take appropriate action if needed

Communicating closely with BOJ, currency authorities of other countries

Again, these are nothing more than verbal interventions but it comes at a sensitive time as USD/JPY is chasing a firm break above the 130.00 handle. The fact that the official is throwing in the threat of intervention is enough to see the yen pare back a sliver of its losses today, though USD/JPY is still up 1.5% even at around 130.35.