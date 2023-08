The assumed long-term interest rate for the fiscal year 2024/25 was previously at a record low of 1.1% but that has now been tweaked to 1.5%. The report says that the revision higher is due to rising yields after the BOJ's latest policy tweak last month. This does suggest that policymakers are willing to embrace a different outlook to Japan's policy path but for now at least, they are keeping a bit of a lid in 10-year JGB yields near 0.65%. So, let's not get too carried away just yet.