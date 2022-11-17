Japanese inflation report for October 2022.

Headline CPI 3.7%

  • forecast 3.6%, previous 3.0%

Core CPI 3.6% y/y (i.e. excluding food)

  • forecast 3.5%, previous 3.0%
  • 3.6% is the highest since February 1982

Core-core (i.e. excluding food and energy) +2.5% y/y

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said again yesterday that he views Japan's level of inflation to be transitory only:

Kuroda is an zero hurry to get rid of super-easy policy.

Merry Christmas to yen bears.

