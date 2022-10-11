Japan industry minister Nishimura:
- will decide measures on Sakhalin-1 while talking with its partners
- Sakhalin-1 is still important energy source for japan to reduce its reliance on middle east
- No immediate impact on japan’s oil supply by Russia's decree on Sakhalin-1 as japan has already stopped importing oil from the project
- Carefully monitoring talks between Nissan and Renault
- Japan is investigating impact on Japanese companies from Petronas recent force majeure on lng supply
- Japan has requested Petronas to minimize impact on its supply to japan by restarting production as soon as possible and providing alternatives
Also, from Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno:
- Tuesday’s border control easing for foreign tourists utilises weak yen’s merit, benefits japan’s economy
- japan takes very seriously Russia's attack to Ukrainian cities, citizens, will strongly condemn unacceptable acts