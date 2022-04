Hopes BOJ continues to strive towards achieving 2% inflation target

The jawboning continues and these remarks aren't anything that we haven't heard of before. Japanese officials can at least take heart that the yen slide is at least meeting a bit of a pause in the last few days after a quick push in USD/JPY headed towards 130.00. Talks of intervention have seemingly helped but it may prove to be just a speed bump if the fundamentals don't change.