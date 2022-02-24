Kishisha says:

  • will strengthen sanctions against Russia
  • will immediately impose sanctions against Russia in 3 areas including financial sector and military equipment exports
  • Poland govt will help evacuate Japanese citizens out of Ukraine
  • will do utmost to limit economic damage to Japan
  • we have 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves, 2-3 weeks' worth of LNG
  • will expand govt programme aimed at limiting rise in retail fuel prices
  • Japan will work closely with G7 to decide on future plans when asked whether Japan will consider sanctions against Russia's energy companies