Kishisha says:
- will strengthen sanctions against Russia
- will immediately impose sanctions against Russia in 3 areas including financial sector and military equipment exports
- Poland govt will help evacuate Japanese citizens out of Ukraine
- will do utmost to limit economic damage to Japan
- we have 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves, 2-3 weeks' worth of LNG
- will expand govt programme aimed at limiting rise in retail fuel prices
- Japan will work closely with G7 to decide on future plans when asked whether Japan will consider sanctions against Russia's energy companies