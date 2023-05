Jibun / S&P Global flash PMIs from Japan for May 2023

Manufacturing 50.8

prior 49.5

Services 56.3

prior 55.4

Composite 54.9

prior 52.9

Encouraging results from Japan. USD/JPY popped a little higher earlier to around 138.80 and is now back to circa 138.50. Yield differentials with the US were widely cited for the USD/JPY rally overnight.