March manufacturers index +8 vs +6 in February
- March non-manufacturers index falls to -1 from +3 in February and to a 5-month low
- Manufacturers June index seen at +11, non-manufacturers +10
More from the Reuters report:
- Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time in three months in March
- automakers became less pessimistic
- firms feared a fresh surge in energy prices due to the Ukraine crisis
- mood among manufacturers remained positive for the 14th straight month
- managers voiced concerns about a wide array of downside risks that cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, days before the BOJ's next policy meeting. "It's a quadruple whammy," said a machinery maker manager in the poll, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a hit to output from Omicron infections, supply disruptions and soaring costs on everything from high-tech chips to transportation.
---
The Reuters poll tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) "tankan" quarterly survey.