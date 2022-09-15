The madness continues.. Stimulus to counter inflation. Yeah, ok fellas, great idea!

A senior Japanese ruling party official said a stimulus package of more than 30 trillion yen ($208.97 billion) is needed to address the inflationary pressures on Japan's economy, Sankei daily reported.

Koichi Hagiuda, the Liberal Democratic Party's policy chief, called for a bold spending package to counter rising prices, the global economic slowdown and a weak yen at a Thursday party meeting, according to the newspaper.

