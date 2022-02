This will apply for the week starting Thursday but geez, is that ever a pathetic amount. The increase in subsidy to ¥5 a litre will hit a cap for the temporary scheme to curb any excessive rise in fuel prices. For some context, the government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds the threshold of ¥170 under the programme - which came into effect on 27 January.

