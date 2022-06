Cannot disclose what was discussed

But we will take appropriate action if needed

There are various options in mind

That's a more stern footing by Japanese officials but I would argue that it is all still part of their verbal intervention playbook. The overall remarks are still more or less the same as when we saw USD/JPY broke above 120 and that shows the lack of alternatives in their toolkit. Any serious intervention in the market is still a bit of a reach if you ask me.