The latest polls are showing a good chance for Prime Minister Kishida's party to extend its number of seats in Japan's Upper House.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) looks set to extend the number of seats it holds. There are 125 seats being contested.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is projected to win about 60 on its own ( up from the 55 seats it currently holds)

The rising cost of living is an issue in the election. If there is an upset this is likely to be the issue that triggers it. The Bank of Japan is insistent on staying the course with easy monetary policy, supported by the LDP (though some politicians are unhappy with such a weak yen)/

If the polls are indicative of the result the implications for the yen are minor only. A scare for Kishida would likely see yen strengthen.