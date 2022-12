The Japanese government has rasied its Fiscal Year 2023 GDP growth forecast to 1.5%, citing higher wages, higher business investment

from the 1.1% forecast last time around in July

For FY 2022 it's a cut to 1.7%

from 2.0% in July

As for inflation, the overall CPI forecast for FY 2023 is 1.7%

Japan's 2023 fiscal year begins on April 1.