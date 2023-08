Trade balance data from Japan for July 2023, along with Machinery orders for June.

exports fell for the first time in 29 months

Exports to:

China -13.4% y/y

the US +13.5% y/y

the EU +12.4% y/y

I think you can see the problem, right? China's economic stumble out of COVID-zero reopening is impacting globally, not just locally.