Japanese LDPs Aso says:
- In Taipei we are moving from peacetime to times of turbulence
- Believe that issues that were hidden beneath the surface are coming to the fore
- Taiwan is an important partner and friend
- Japan has continued to say that peace and Taiwan Strait is important for regional stability
- Most important thing is to make sure war doesn't break out in the Taiwan Strait
Those are some concerning comments.
Looking at stock markets:
- Japan's Nikkei 225 is now up 0.19% after being up over 0.8% on the day
- Shanghai composite index is down -0.50%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down -1.65%
- Australia's S&P/ASX index is trading up 0.18%