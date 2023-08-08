Japanese LDPs Aso says:

  • In Taipei we are moving from peacetime to times of turbulence
  • Believe that issues that were hidden beneath the surface are coming to the fore
  • Taiwan is an important partner and friend
  • Japan has continued to say that peace and Taiwan Strait is important for regional stability
  • Most important thing is to make sure war doesn't break out in the Taiwan Strait

Those are some concerning comments.

Looking at stock markets:

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 is now up 0.19% after being up over 0.8% on the day
  • Shanghai composite index is down -0.50%
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down -1.65%
  • Australia's S&P/ASX index is trading up 0.18%