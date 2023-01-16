Does not want to comment on JGB yields

Expects BOJ to continue with appropriate monetary policy, taking into account economic, prices, financial situation

As much as there is anxiety and tension going into this week's policy decision, I'm afraid Kuroda & co. might end up disappointing those expecting for any major signs of a policy shift or any other policy tweak from the central bank for now. Don't get me wrong, there is good reason that markets are perceiving things as such but the risks are starting to be skewed in the other direction - where markets might instead get caught off guard by a lack of meaningful action by the BOJ this week.