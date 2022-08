Info comes from Economic Daily.

Jiangsu Province plans to limit power to manufacturers in order to ensure electricity for homes amid a heatwave

This adds to a power cut to laptop producers in Sichuan Province, August.. 15-20.

Jiangsu Province is a major IT manufacturing area.

Toyota and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (the world’s biggest battery maker) have announced factory closures due to the impact of a drought-induced power crisis in China’s Sichuan province